Labaria out, Aba in as Bohol Comelec chief

Topic |  
January 17, 2022
January 17, 2022

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Negros Oriental Comelec Supervisor Eddie Aba will be arriving this week to replace Eliseo Labaria as Bohol’s Comelec provincial supervisor.

Labaria was re-assigned to Siquijor.

The reshuffling of Comelec officials is in compliance with the poll body’s policy that election officers are barred from serving in areas where they have3 relatives running for any position.

In an exit interview with Atty Labaria, he expressed concern on the devastation of several voting precincts during typhoon Odette.

There are 1,073 voting precincts in the province.

He said no less than 250 voting precincts were destroyed by the typhoon especially in the island barangays as well as in the towns of Ubay, Talibon, Bien Unido and Danao.

He likewise advanced the possibility of needing generators in remote barrios where electricity might not be restored yet on election day.

