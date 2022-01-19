Bohol Panglao Int’l Airport imposes ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy

Photo: via Bohol Panglao International Airport/FB

A “no-vaccination, no-entry” policy has been imposed inside the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) for all its employees, concessioners and passengers after the entire province was placed under Alert Level III.

According to BPIA assistant airport manager Angelo Ibañez, those entering the facility have been required to present a vaccination card or certificate starting January 17, 2022.

“Naay gipatuman na order sa atong Department of Transportation (DOTr), kining ‘no-vaccine, no-ride policy’ na kung ang us aka pasehero partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, dili siya makasakay,” said Ibañez.

Those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated may present a negative antigen or RT-PCR test to enter the airport.

Returning residents, according to Ibañez, are supposed to be exempted from the policy if they can present proof of residence. However, a separate DOTr order for the National Capital Region also bars domestic travel for unvaccinated individuals.

Through Department Order-2022-00, the DOTr implemented a “No vaccination, No Fly” directive, mandating that only travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to board local carriers bound for or departing Metro Manila.

According to Ibañez, individuals with an underlying medical condition that prevents them from getting vaccinated, as well as those traveling to procure essential goods like medicine, medical devices, medical and dental necessities, are also exempted.

Those traveling for medical reasons, workers who have return-to-work orders and those who have passport-related appointments in Manila are likewise exempted.

Ibañez said that the ‘no-vaccination, no-entry’ directive will remain in effect while Bohol is under Alert Level 3 and will be rescinded once the province is again under Alert Level 2.

He explained that the policy has been implemented nationwide as ordered by the DOTr.

“Sa tanan, mao niy gipatuman sa atong DOTr, tanang pier and tanang points of entry. Nagdepende ra pud ni sa alert level sa usa ka lugar,” said Ibañez.

Bohol was placed under Alert Level 3 by the national Inter-Agency Task Force from January 16 to 31.

The order was issued amid the noted resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the province, which, as of Wednesday afternoon, has 544 active cases of the disease. (A. Doydora)