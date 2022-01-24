Yap: Not all victims will get food aid from Capitol; assistance ‘not a right’

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Yap: Not all victims will get food aid from Capitol; assistance ‘not a right’

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Governor Arthur Yap has admitted that not all victims of Typhoon “Odette” will get food aid from the provincial government as he noted that it is not the public’s right to get food assistance from the Capitol amid the post-storm crisis that has left over a hundred people dead and tens of thousands homeless.  

According to Yap, it is the local government units’ (LGU) job to provide food assistance to the victims of the typhoon.

He said that the province is only augmenting the supply of food packs from the municipal government.

“Walay hinungdan na mo ingon ang mga taw na wala sila nakuha gikan sa provincial government. That can be a matter of fact but it is not a right, dili katungod, kay ang atong food packs dugang na ayuda og tabang ra ni sa mga LGUs,” Yap said during the Capitol’s weekly press briefing on Friday last week.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Yap added that the provincial government will also not be able to extend assistance for the repair of houses damaged by the typhoon.

He claimed that the national government had told him not to focus resources on the rehabilitation of damaged residential structures as this will be covered by national agencies.

“Actually, we are incapable to give assistance right now sa shelter tungod kay medyo dako-dako ang panginahanglan so ingon sa national government ‘pasagdi ang shelter, sa shelter kami ang bahala—Ang National Housing [Authority] ug ang HUDCC [Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council]’,” Yap said.

“Mao na atong [budget] gigahin sa para sa pagkaon, tubig ug sa laing panginahanglan,” he added.

Based on data released by the Capitol on Friday last week, the provincial government has distributed 183,284 food packs to all of the province’s 48 towns and Tagbilaran City.

The government also reported that it has received P13.8 million in cash donations from various donors.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Capitol needs more

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Earlier, the NHA also turned over to the provincial government P55 million as initial assistance for the repair of damaged houses in the province.

Yap, together with Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, received the ceremonial check from the NHA earlier this month.

However, Relampagos lamented that the amount was not enough to cover repairs of all damaged houses in the province which was initially pegged at 217,890.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Mura’g malipay ta na na-releasan tag P55 million but mind you, dako pung kaguol atong mabati niini,” said Relampagos.

He said that due to enormity of Bohol’s need for funds, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed a resolution asking for financial assistance from the country’s over 60 provinces which were not hit by Typhoon Odette.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Magsayo dethrones Russell, wins first world title

Tagbilaran City’s fighting pride Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo trounced American WBC world featherweight champion Gary Russell, Jr. during their 12-round bout…

Two Bohol-bound ROFs tested positive for Omicron variant: DOH 7

Two Bohol natives have tested positive for the more contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, Department of Health (DOH) 7 chief…

Bohol to start drawing power from Leyte in February

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is set to establish Emergency Restoration System structures that will allow Bohol to draw power from its original sources in Leyte, paving the way for the normalization of electricity service in the province in February instead of the previously marked target month of April.

Bohol power woes to persist, services to normalize in April, says Yap

Governor Art Yap on Thursday announced that it may take until April, 2022 for power services to normalize in the…

Typhoon damage to Bohol agriculture pegged at P3.1 billion, so far

The fury of Typhoon Odette has laid waste to Bohol’s agricultural lands with industry damages reaching an initial estimate of…

Yap fears looting in Bohol with food running out

BY: ASSOCIATED PRESS/JIM GOMEZ Manila, Philippines (AP) — The governor of a central Philippine province devastated last week by Typhoon…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply