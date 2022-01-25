Philhealth extends payment deadline in typhoon-stricken Bohol

Philhealth extends payment deadline in typhoon-stricken Bohol

The Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) extended the deadline of payment of contributions for both employed and self-paying members to February 15, 2022 in typhoon-stricken Bohol and the rest of the region.

According to Roland Ermac of Philhealth Tagbilaran, the deadline extension covered the contributions for the months of November to December, 2021.

The directive was imposed to provide reprieve for those affected by Typhoon “Odette” which barreled through the province on December 16, leaving over a hundred people dead and tens of thousands homeless.

“This extension is in line with Proclamation No. 1267 declaring Central Visayas as one of the regions under state of calamity due to the devastation brought by Typhoon Odette,” Philhealth said in a statement.

Based on Philhealth’s Advisory No. 2022-004, the extension covered the employed sector, “kasambahay,” self-earning individuals, professional practitioners, and members under the Group Enrollment Program.

Ermac explained that those who would pay beyond the February 15 deadline will already be fined 1.5 percent of their contribution.

Without the extension, contributors would have only been given a grace period to pay for their fourth quarter contributions until January. (AD)

