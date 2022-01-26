Bohol Comelec reshuffles town officers ahead of polls

12 hours ago

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bohol has imposed a province-wide reshuffling of election officers ahead of the May polls.

According Election Assistant II Malou Cempron, most of Bohol’s 48 elections officers were reassigned within the province on January 19, 2022.

Among those transferred were Tagbilaran City election officer Roco Lamanilao who was deployed in Talibon. He was replaced by Ubay election officer Edwin Palgan.

The reshuffling is part of the Comelec’s efforts to avoid partiality in the observance of poll protocol by the election officers.

“Ngana gyud na every election para walay familiarity. Kahibaw na bitaw na daghan kaayong mga storya-storya, para lang walay cloud of doubt,” said Cempron.

However, a few election officers who have recently been assigned to their current post were not included in the reshuffling.

“Naay uban na wa mabalhin kay mao pay pag assume niya diha, bag-o siya na election officer so wa pa siya ka serve,” she said.

Earlier, Bohol election supervisor Elisio Labaria was also temporarily transferred to Siquijor and was replaced by Negros Oriental election supervisor Eddie Aba.

According to Cempron, all election officer have undergone pre-election seminars but these were done online.

Meanwhile, the Bohol Comelec is scheduled to start trainings for poll workers between March 1 to 31, 2022.

She noted that these trainings should be done physically. (R. Tutas)

