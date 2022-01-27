DPWH mulls dredging of Loboc River to prevent floods

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

DPWH mulls dredging of Loboc River to prevent floods

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

After Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc and inundated swaths in Bohol, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is planning to recommend the dredging of the Loboc River to prevent or mitigate flooding within its vicinity.

According to Magiting Cruz, DPWH 3rd Engineering District chief, they will be requesting the conduct of a feasibility study on the mulled anti-flood measure.  

“Partially, nag-conduct na kami ng survey diyan and then we will be requesting from Manila [office] for the feasibility study para long term na siya. At kung ano ang result ng feasibility study, para malaman din natin ang cause ng flooding diyan sa Loboc,” said Crus in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday.

Cruz said they will also need an approval from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) should they decide to proceed with the dredging project.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Pwede yan [dredging] with the clearance of the DENR. Yung dredging sa region will be requested. If ever, need na okay sa DENR, syempre kasi may e-extract talaga tayo sa river kaya minsan din nila ina-allow,” he added.

Cruz said that dredging would be more likely to be implemented over the opening of a diversion channel to ease flooding.

He noted that the diversion channel would only be temporary solution as water would still end up going back to its original stream.

“Ang tubig po talaga especially kung ilog siya, kung saan yung daanan ng tubig ng ilog, doon talaga siya. So if ever mag-divert ta ng tubig, darating din yung panahon na babalik siya doon sa origin niya,” Cruz said.

Loboc was among the worst hit areas in terms of flooding when “Odette” barreled through the province on December 16 leading to evacuation of hundreds of families and leaving several residents stranded on rooftops for over a day. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Nurse dies after jumping off building in Tagbilaran

 A 36-year-old male nurse died after jumping off from the fourth floor of a building in front of the Governor…

Nurse dies after reportedly jumping off building in Tagbilaran

 A 36-year-old male nurse died after jumping off from the fourth floor of a building in front of the Governor…

“DYRD Tabang Bohol” sends donations to Diocese of Talibon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The proceeds of “DYRD Tabang Bohol” were…

Philhealth extends payment deadline in typhoon-stricken Bohol

The Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) extended the deadline of payment of contributions for both employed and self-paying members to February…

Comelec junks petition to disqualify Pilar mayor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHE IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. “Wherefore, premises considered, the petition is hereby…

Bohol Panglao Int’l Airport imposes ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy

A “no-vaccination, no-entry” policy has been imposed inside the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) for all its employees, concessioners and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply