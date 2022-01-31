3 Loon barangay captains defy Capitol’s order to hold off rice distribution

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Amidst the pandemic, three barangay captains of Loon town emerged as “heroes” in their own right after they stood firm to put the public interest above following government orders.

Barangay Captains Edwin Ladesa of Ubujan, Jeanette Vidal of Napo and Wilo Tan of Moto Norte, in Loon town, received admiration not just from their constituents but from netizens who heard of their insistence to immediately distribute the eight-kilo rice assistance coming from Capitol despite the absence of Gov. Art Yap.

The three barangay captains defied Capitol instruction not to distribute the relief assistance pending the visit of Gov. Yap himself. The rice was delivered last Monday. However, they were asked to release the rice either Thursday or Friday when the governor arrives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barangay Capt. Ladesa said despite receiving the instruction from the Capitol, distributed the 8-kilo rice the following day to some 210 families in his barangay.

Barangay Capt. Vidal, for her part, said she could not let her constituents wait for the arrival of the governor, especially that the rice was intended to be given even before the Dec. 16 typhoon Odette.

In fact, the rice was part of the food assistance to be given due to Covid, and not because of the recent typhoon, she said while questioning why does the governor have to be present during the distribution when the rice was not purchased out of his personal money but from the “people’s money” being funded through the provincial government.

She identified a certain Ronnie Ramada as the Capitol in-charge who relayed the instruction to hold the distribution pending the arrival of the governor .

For his part, Barangay Captain Tan distributed the 8-kilo rice assistance, an hour and a half after receiving the packed rice intended for 402 families in barangay Moto Norte.

“It is common sense to immediately distribute the rice as this has long been overdue,” commented Barangay Capt. Tan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radio listeners of DYRD’s “Tagbilaran -By-Nite” last Friday were all praises for the action taken by the three barangay leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a repercussion of what they did, the three barangay chieftains are now called as “hard headed” barangay officials having defied the instruction to wait for Gov. Yap for the distribution of the 8-kilo rice to the beneficiaries.