BFP deploys 6 brand new fire trucks to water-starved Bohol for rationing

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Bohol has mobilized six brand new fire trucks from the agency’s head office to carry out water rationing as many towns in the province continued to grapple with suspended water services in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette.”

BFP Bohol director Chief Inspector Raul Bustaliño said they deployed the new fire trucks to the towns of Talibon, Tridad, San Isidro, Dagohoy, Loay and Loboc through the direct orders of BFP director and Bohol native Louie Puracan during his visit to the province after the storm hit on December 16.

“Nakita sa atong fire chief na naay ubang mga municipal fire station na ilang mag fire truck mura’g dili na gyud magsilbi labina naa ta sa kasagsagan sa mga operation, ga water rationing ta so gidugangan niya [fire truck],” said Bustaliño.

The six new emergency vehicles augmented the existing fire trucks of the province’s various fire stations which have also been deployed to carry out water rationing.

Meanwhile, the BFP also allotted P20,000 for each of the province’s 46 existing fire stations for the launching of weekly mobile kitchens as part of post-typhoon relief efforts.

The BFP also deployed mobile clinics manned by doctors and psychologists for the conduct of medical missions and stress debriefing sessions.

“Pag rounds sa atong fire chief [Puracan] didto niya nakita ang need. Nakita niya personally ang extent sa damage, so diha-diha atong fire chief gi aksyonan gyud diretso, so atong water rationing even hantod karon gapadayon,” said Busataliño.

Puracan along with his command staff arrived in Bohol on December 26 to assess damages left by the typhoon to BFP infrastructure.

According to Bustaliño, their facilities incurred an estimated P40 million in damages when the storm barreled through the province.

He said that the worst-hit fire stations were in Talibon, Trinidad, Ubay and Pitogo. The BFP’s head office in Tagbilaran City was also severely damaged. (R. Tutas)