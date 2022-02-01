Bohol ‘politicians’ get backing from higher authorities to protect erring PUVs: Caindec

There are “politicians” in Bohol who are protecting erring public utility vehicles (PUV) against arrests and sanctions by the Land Transportation Office (LTO), said the agency’s Central Visayas director Victor Caindec.

The local officials, who Caindec did not name, get backing from higher-ranking authorities to protect PUVs from apprehensions.

Caindec issued the statement during dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program on Monday as response to a concerned citizen’s query on higher PUV fares in Bohol despite the vehicles already taking in passengers at full capacity.

“Kaning sitwasyon man gud ninyo diha sa Bohol unique man gud na diha kay og mo lihok ang LTO daghang mo reklamo,” said Caindec.

“Ipaabot ninyo sa inyong mga pulitiko diha kay naa ra ba moy mga politiko diha na gamay rang lihok sa LTO magpalaban dayon sa taas,” he added.

Caindec said he is not afraid of the reports against LTO to higher authorities but noted that local officials issue should also take action in resolving the issue.

“Wa ta mahadlok sa reklamo, ang atoa lang gitan-aw, di ta mangita og taas na lalis kay kaning inyong alagad dili raba ni mo atras og lalis pero sa among nakita kana na concern lehitomo na,” said Caindec.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved higher fare due to the pandemic but this was on the condition that PUVs only fill up their vehicles by 70 percent of its capacity so social distancing may be observed.

However, complaints have been mounting against overloaded PUVs who still collect fare using the pandemic rate. (RT)