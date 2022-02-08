Leni-Kiko supporters to hold ‘pink caravan’ as campaign period starts

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan will hold a “pink caravan” and various other activities on Tuesday to promote their candidacies as the official campaign period for the 2022 national elections officially starts.

Joan Llanos, one of the coordinators of the Bohol for Leni Ground Organizing Committee, said their motorcade will be held in Tagbilaran City and will be joined by various organizations and individuals supporting the tandem.

Supporters of the Leni-Kiko tandem from various towns are expected to troop to the city to join the event.

“Atong gi-expect na mo abot karong adlawa will be the municipal coordinators nato. Ang kaning kalihukan mostly for volunteers and supporters,” said Llanos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caravan starts at Rajah Sikatuna Street in the afternoon and will end at the Old Tagbilaran City Airport where all participants will converge and hold a program.

Llanos said the caravan will pass through the following areas en route to the defunct airport: Integrated Bus Terminal, Barangay Dao, Barangay Tiptip, Manga Market, CPG Avenue, Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, Plaza Rizal, Camp Dagohoy, Alturas, DYRD, CPG Avenue, Cogon Shrine and Old Tagbilaran Airport.

Prior to the motorcade, the group will hold a noise barrage to kick off their daylong event at their new volunteer center near the Tagbilaran City Hall at 7 a.m.

“Kani siya tungod kay gusto nato na mapalanog sa tibuok Bohol kung mahimo ang atoang hingpit gyud na suporta ni Leni-Kiko ug sa mga senatoriables under their slate mao ng mangalampag kita sayo sa kabuntagon,” said Llanos.

The hourlong noise barrage will be followed by the inauguration and blessing of the Robredo People’s Council’s new volunteer center and a Holy Mass.

Llanos expressed optimism that Robredo and Pangilinan will soon visit Bohol as part of their campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo was last in Bohol in December last year to assist in post-storm relief operations after the province was battered by Typhoon “Odette.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully one of these days makasuroy ra gyud, makabisita ra gyud sila nato diri si Leni ug si Kiko. Although di siguro sila magdungan, ato gyung paningkanutan na makabalik si VP Leni diri kay naka anhi naman siya twice last year tungod sa Odette pero this time siguro ato siyang imbitaron para sa much joyous occasion,” said Llanos.

Those hose seeking national posts are expected to hold their proclamation rallies in their hometowns or known bailiwicks to mark the start of the campaign period.

Bohol has been considered as among the bailiwicks of Robredo as the province helped catapult her to victory in the 2016 vice-presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robredo proved to be dominant in the province after garnering 273,589 votes. She won over Alan Peter Cayetano who got 168,247 votes and Bongbong Marcos who only tallied 79,729 votes.