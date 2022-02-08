Manila Water, partners send more relief aid to typhoon-hit areas

MANILA – Manila Water Foundation (MWF) and its partners are sending additional relief assistance to the communities ravaged by Typhoon Odette last December.

In a statement on Monday, the foundation said it coordinated with the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard in the transportation of more than 70,000 liters of drinking water and over 300 cases of P&G-donated hygiene products for “Odette” victims to Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Siargao Island, Dinagat Island, and Surigao City.

“Thank you so much for reaching out to us and for helping us at this hour of great need,” Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol Province said in a video sent to Manila Water.

The initiative is under the Manila Water Foundation‘s Agapay program which aims to immediately address the water supply and sanitation needs of affected communities.

MWF Program Manager Blessille Par said collaboration is key in delivering WASH interventions particularly during times of emergencies.

“The demand for clean water during the relief efforts for Typhoon Odette clearly heightens the role of MWF during calamities. There is also a great need to work with vulnerable communities and government units to refine ways to work together to ensure that everyone will have proper access to clean water, especially in emergency situations. We thank all our partners for stepping up with us and responding as fast as possible to extend help to our brothers in sisters in Visayas and Mindanao,” she said.

In an Instagram post, donor Asociación de Alumnas de Poveda (AAP) expressed its gratitude to MWF for facilitating the typhoon response relief effort.

“Gracias (Thank you), Manila Water Foundation for helping us facilitate everything smoothly and with so much love!” it said.

Manila Water Foundation is grateful to its donors and partners for lending a helping hand to the Filipinos “in this difficult time.”

These include P&G Safeguard Philippines, ABS-CBN Foundation, AAP, Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Healthy & Pure Drinking Water, Lalamove, Shopee Xpress, Manila Water and its business units Boracay Water, Cebu Water Laguna Water and Clark Water, and the local government units of Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Siargao, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao City. (PNA)