Normal power supply back as NGCP energizes Bohol-Leyte interconnection

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) energized its Bohol-Leyte interconnection on Wednesday afternoon, allowing Bohol to again draw power from the neighboring province six days ahead of the firm’s target date of February 15.

NGCP Visayas spokesperson Betty Martinez in an interview over station dyRD confirmed that Bohol started to again draw power from geothermal power plants in Leyte after the grid operator completed its Emergency Restoration System (ERS), a bypass line temporary replacing two special towers in Ubay and C.P. Garcia which were toppled by Typhoon “Odette.”

“Na erect na yung temporary towers, then na-kompleto na ang stringing, so nasumpay na to, na-kompleto na ang link from Leyte,” Martinez said.

The restored interconnection normalized power supply in the province, which was dependent on temporary and expensive sources—the Bohol Diesel Power Plant and the Power Barge 104—while the NGCP worked on its transmission facilities starting early January.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as NGCP is concerned, normal supply na. Yung transmission services normal na as far as Bohol mainland is concerned,” said Martinez.

In a separate statement, the NGCP said that they continued to work on the permanent replacement of the two toppled towers.

The firm is incorporating a new design into the replacement towers allowing it to withstand stronger winds.

“The permanent restoration of these towers are ongoing using a new tower design with a higher wind-rating to increase its ability to withstand stronger typhoons,” said NGCP.

The new and sturdier towers are targeted to be completed by April 2022. (AD)