Tagbilaran to start COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

The Tagbilaran City government will start its mass vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged five to 11 on Tuesday, a day after it conducted its inaugural inoculations for the age group.

According to City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Robin Culpa, they can inoculate up to 500 children at the Tagbilaran City College (TCC) during the first day.

“Mag start ta 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. then ang ato rang e-accommodate is 500 vaccine recipients so first come, first served,” said Culpa.

On Monday, the Tagbilaran government conducted a ceremonial vaccination for the age group in which 50 pre-selected children received their Pfizer jab at the City Hall.

According to Culpa, the city will also open vaccination sites for those aged five to 11 at the Bool Elementary School and Booy Covered Court on Wednesday. These sites will exclusively be for the age group.

“Ang pagpamakuna sa atong mga kabataan dili ta mo sagol ana og adults ug kadtong 12 to 17. Exclusive na siya for five to 11. Mga bata pa man gud, kinahanglan og attention, hilanglan pud kuyogan og ginikanan,” said Cupla.

The city will accept walk-ins for the pediatric vaccinations but Culpa noted that for now, they will only accept Tagbilaran residents.

“For the meantime, ang e-accommodate sa lang nato ang Tagbilaran residents but eventually mo open na pud ta sa mga Boholanos, probably in the coming weeks,” said Culpa.

Each site will have three pediatricians on duty to monitor the vaccine recipients—one will be from the CHO while the two others will be volunteers from an association of pediatricians in Bohol.

The city is targeting to vaccinate some 11,000 to 13,000 children in the age group. (R. Tutas)

