High-value individual falls in PDEA-PNP drug bust in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

High-value individual falls in PDEA-PNP drug bust in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man tagged as a high-value target in the government’s anti-drug drive was arrested in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday night.

A composite team of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) collared Jacye Ecabas, 32, after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon.

In a report, authorities said they seized 14 packets of suspected shabu from Ecabas following his arrest.

The seized drugs weighed 15 grams and were estimated to be worth P102,000.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Ecabas has been placed under police custody pending the filing of criminal complaints against him.

He will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

27 Bohol towns tagged as potential election hotspots

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) pinpointed 27 towns in Bohol as potential hotspots in the elections on May 9.…

Tagbilaran to start COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

The Tagbilaran City government will start its mass vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged five to 11 on Tuesday, a…

Smart tourism: PH introduces ‘virtual reality’ tours, videos

MANILA – The Philippine government is strengthening its promotion of the country’s local destination with its free virtual tours of…

3 Loon barangay captains defy Capitol’s order to hold off rice distribution

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Amidst the pandemic, three barangay captains of…

“DYRD Tabang Bohol” sends donations to Diocese of Talibon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The proceeds of “DYRD Tabang Bohol” were…

Philhealth extends payment deadline in typhoon-stricken Bohol

The Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) extended the deadline of payment of contributions for both employed and self-paying members to February…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply