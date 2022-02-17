BOHECO I eyes to complete repairs of storm-hit power lines by April

The Bohol Electric Cooperative (Boheco) 1, which has the most number of customers among Bohol’s three distribution utilities (DU), is expected to complete repairs of its storm-stricken power lines on April 15, nearly four months after Typhoon “Odette” battered the province on December 16.

According to BOHECO 1 spokesperson Alger Siga, they have so far restored 1,899 electric posts, or 38 percent of its total 4,991 posts that were damaged by the typhoon.

Meanwhile, all of the its backbones lines or those that cut across the highways have been fully restored.

“Ang pinaka conservative nato na target is April 15 na makompleto nato, maningkamot ta—kung wala lay untoward incidents na makaapekto ana na timeline hopefully mahuman na siya anang panahona,” said BOHECO I spokesperson Alger Siga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from BOHECO I showed that they have so far restored power for 42,712 houses out of 157,060 houses partially damaged by the typhoon as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BOHECO I pinpointed some 28,395 houses which were totally destroyed by the storm or incurred enough damages that disallow them to be reenergized.

BOHECO I has the most number of covered households among Bohol’s three power distributors at 185,455.

According to Siga, the DU’s franchise area covers 26 towns and none of these have been considered as 100-percent energized.

Siga added that those with damaged personal connections need to have these repaired at their own expense using a private electrician for them to be reconnected to the DU’s secondary lines.

“Ipa-repair nila dapat ng ilang problema. Nig human sa repair, naa tay form ana, na dapat pinirmahan sa tag-iya ug kinsa tong electrician or licensed electrical practitioner na naghimo sa repair,” said Siga. (RT)