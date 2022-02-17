Ex-police NUP, 1 other nabbed for drugs in Jagna

A former police NUP (non-uniformed personnel) and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested Tuesday night during a drug buy-bust operation in the latter’s home which is believed to have been used as a drug den in Barangay Nataang, Jagna town.

Major Marcus Lopez, chief of the Jagna Police Station, said they apprehended Alexar Cagata, 33, who was radio operator of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) before going AWOL (absent without leave) in 2016, after he was caught red-handed selling shabu.

Authorities also collared Garry Sajulga, 44, a former car sales manager in Metro Manila, during the same operation.

Police allegedly found four packets of suspect shabu which cost around P13,000 from both men.

According to Lopez, Sajulga and Cagata were tagged as newly identified street-level drug personalities.

They were placed under surveillance for a month and were able to pinpoint Cagata as among the top drug peddlers in Barangay Nataang.

“Giman-manan ni nato base sa information na atong nakuha gikan sa mag residente adton barangay ug sa atong mga intel operatives,” said Lopez.

Lopez added that they received information indicating that Sajulga has been allowing his customers to use his home for pot sessions prompting them to set up the operation.

“Nasuta namo na usa ni siya na kusog diri, mao ning na operate-an nato kay niadtong Lunes kay nakakuha mi og info na niadtong Sabado ug Domingo, daghan ang nangadto na manggamitay kay mura naman og nahimo ning drug den,” said.

The duo has also been using Sajulga’s home for repacking their illegal drug stash, which was believed to have been sourced from Tagbilaran City.

Both men were placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against them.

Lopez said they will file charges against Cagata for possession and sale of illegal drugs while Sajulga will be facing a possession complaint. (A. Doydora)