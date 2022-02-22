Veloso, Gonzaga support lifting of curfew in Tagbilaran

Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Monday expressed support for the lifting of the curfew in the city which was implemented as part of measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to Veloso, this would help boost economic activity particularly for businesses that used to remain open even in the wee hours such as convenience stores and food establishments.

“Naa man gud puy ubang mga taw na mangita og pagkaon late in the evening so with this situation, this will also help small vendors nato, kanang for barbeque, balot na ma extend ilan business hours,” said Veloso in an interview over station dyRD on Monday.

Currently, curfew is imposed from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. in the city.

In the same interview, Councilor Augustinus Gonzaga noted that the city has the capacity to change or lift the curfew.

He noted that an ordinance passed by the City Council during the start of the pandemic allows Mayor Baba Yap to choose the curfew hours and to either impose or lift the order.

“Gi delegate ang pag declare anang curfew policies sa office of the city mayor. Under the present ordinance ang city mayor ra gyuy maka order or mandar og unsay curfew hours,” said Gonzaga.

He however believed that Yap’s decision to either maintain or lift the curfew would depend on the policy of the Capitol under Governor Art Yap.

“Maghuwat pa ta sa provincial government kay mao ny usual policy ni Mayor Baba na mag-agad gyud na siya og unsay policy sa provincial government,” said Gonzaga.

Gonzaga added that the curfew has no effect in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

He said the virus infects persons regardless of the time of day.

“Personal view gyud nako even before, I don’t see any relationship with the spread of COVID and the time because COVID happens wherever or whatever time,” he Gonzaga.

Veloso said they had already suggested the lifting of the curfew in the city before but this was instead shortened. (A. Doydora)