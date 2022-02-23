Army reservist falls for allegedly shooting cousin dead in Trinidad

A 61-year-old Philippine Army (PA) reservist has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting his cousin dead during a drinking session in Trinidad town on Saturday night.

Trinidad Police Station commander Chief Master Sgt. Jerefer Cajes said they charged suspect Michael Aniasco, a resident of Barangay Hinlayagan, Trinidad, with murder on Monday morning.

Cajes said they collared Michael on Sunday morning, several hours after he shot victim Gilbert Aniasco, 41.

Michael allegedly shot Gilbert twice in the back of his torso and head after the two figured in a heated argument at a variety store in Barangay Hinlayagan.

“Pagtalikod sa biktima, gi pusil diretso. Mao ni dagan ang biktima padung sa bay sa kapitan, pero war a siya kaabot didto natumba na. Pagka hagba niya duol sa bay sa kapitan, gi tiwasan siya’g pusil sa ususpect sa ulo dapit,” said Cajes.

Gilbert was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Michael fled the area prompting police to conduct a hot pursuit operation.

Cajes said they found Michael at a nearby purok in the same village at 6 a.m. on Sunday after receiving information from a concerned citizen who spotted the alleged shooter.

“Purok 1 to nahitabo ang pagpamusil pero sa Purok 7 na nadakpan. Nagplano diay unya kuno siyang mo surrender, pero timingan naay na una og tudlo namo na naa siya didto mao giadto namo,” said Cajes.

The arresting authorities seized an unlicensed .38 caliber pistol from the suspect which was believed to have been used to fatally shoot Gilbert.

According to Cajes, both men had a longstanding rift which stemmed from Gilbert’s allegation that Michael stole coconut which fell from his tree when Typhoon “Odette” hit the province in December last year. (A. Doydora)

