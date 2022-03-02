PUV seating capacity in Bohol remains at 70 percent

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

PUV seating capacity in Bohol remains at 70 percent

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Seating capacity for public utility vehicles (PUV) in Bohol is still limited to 70 percent.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 assistant regional director Rey Elnar made the clarification on Wednesday after the neighboring Cebu province allowed PUV’s to take in passengers at full capacity on March 1.

According to Elnar, the new policy in Cebu was imposed through an executive order issued by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

In Bohol, the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) directive to maintain the 70-percent seating capacity remained in effect.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Without a new order from the DOTr or an executive order from Governor Art Yap, Bohol will continue to enforce the limited seating capacity.

“Seventy percent ra ta dapat, pero nagpagawas man gud ang governor [Garcia] diri, pero applicable ra pud sa iyang jurisdiction, kay kami, og unsay resolution sa LGU, mo follow ta para walay conflict,” said Elnar. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PH’s 2nd Nielsen bridge nears completion in Loay

The new Clarin Bridge in Loay, which is poised to be the second Nielsen-type bridge in the entire country, is…

Veloso, Gonzaga support lifting of curfew in Tagbilaran

Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Monday expressed support for the lifting of the curfew in the city which…

House approves motorcycle-for-hire bill

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The House of Representatives  approved on final…

DepEd: No face-to-face classes in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Face-to-face classes will start tomorrow in some…

SP breaks ground for Tagbilaran’s new legislative building

The Tagbilaran City Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Friday broke ground for the city’s new legislative building whose construction has been…

Tagbilaran to hold Saulog Festival, but still without street-dancing tilt

For the third straight year, Saulog Tagbilaran will not hold a street-dancing competition, one of the festival’s main attractions, as…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply