PUV seating capacity in Bohol remains at 70 percent

Seating capacity for public utility vehicles (PUV) in Bohol is still limited to 70 percent.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 assistant regional director Rey Elnar made the clarification on Wednesday after the neighboring Cebu province allowed PUV’s to take in passengers at full capacity on March 1.

According to Elnar, the new policy in Cebu was imposed through an executive order issued by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

In Bohol, the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) directive to maintain the 70-percent seating capacity remained in effect.

Without a new order from the DOTr or an executive order from Governor Art Yap, Bohol will continue to enforce the limited seating capacity.

“Seventy percent ra ta dapat, pero nagpagawas man gud ang governor [Garcia] diri, pero applicable ra pud sa iyang jurisdiction, kay kami, og unsay resolution sa LGU, mo follow ta para walay conflict,” said Elnar. (AD)