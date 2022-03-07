CEBECO sends 107-strong team to help restore Bohol’s storm-hit power lines

The Cebu Electric Cooperative (CEBECO) has sent a 107-strong team to Bohol to assist the Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 2 in its ongoing repairs of facilities which were damaged by Typhoon Odette over two months ago in mid-December.

BOHECO 2 corporate planning supervisor Ariel Torrejos said CEBECO 1, 2 and 3 deployed 92 linemen, five engineers and nine cooks to Bohol on Sunday.

The team was led by Lowell Belciña, general manager of CEBECO 2 whose personnel comprised majority of the team.

“Daghan-daghan na sila, mostly sa CEBECO 2, mao niy tabang nila nato para sa restoration,” said Torrejos.

The team from Cebu also brought with them nine boom trucks, nine 4×4 jeeps, six pickup trucks and six motorcycles.

Torrejos said the CEBECO augmentation team targets to assist in the restoration of lateral lines in 246 barangays in Bohol.

They are initially scheduled to stay in the province until March 25.

“By 25 mo uli na sila pero depende sa trabaho, basin ma extend sila,” said Torrejos.

According to Torrejos, they have so far restored1,245 lateral lines, or 16 percent of the total 8,009 lines in the power distributor’s franchise area.

The restoration of lateral lines is expected to be completed by April 30. (A. Doydora)