Alert downgrade eyed for areas under Level 2

Topic |  
March 11, 2022
March 11, 2022

Alert downgrade eyed for areas under Level 2

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will definitely review the Covid-19 situations and the vaccination coverage of areas placed under less restrictive Alert Level 2 for possible downgrade to the most lenient Alert Level 1 System, National Task Force (NTF) against Covid special medical adviser, Dr. Ted Herbosa, said Thursday.

Herbosa said these areas should reach a vaccination rate of above 70 percent of their target population, with 80 percent of their senior citizens and persons with comorbidities already vaccinated.

“So, rirebyuhin ng IATF, alam ko may meeting sila ngayon, rirebyuhin nila iyong mga lugar na nasa Alert Level 2 kung puwede na silang ibaba sa Alert Level 1 kagaya ng mungkahi noong Monday (So, the IATF will review this, I know they have a meeting today to review the areas under Alert Level 2, if these can be downgraded to Alert Level 1 as recommended on Monday),” Herbosa said in an interview at the Laging Handa public briefing.

Herbosa said this could be positive news “so long that the country’s Covid-19 cases will continue to go down.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Areas under Alert Level 2 for the first half of March are:

(Luzon) Benguet, Ifugao, and Mountain Province in Cordillera Administrative Region; Nueva Vizcaya in Region 2: Nueva Ecija and Zambales in Region 3; Batangas, Lucena City, Quezon, and Rizal in Region 4-A; Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Palawan in Region 4-B; and Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon in Region 5.

In Visayas are Antique, Iloilo City, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental in Region 6; Bohol, Cebu Province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Negros Oriental in Region 7; and Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City, and Western Samar in Region 8.

In Mindanao, Region 9: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Bukidnon, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental in Region 10; Davao De Oro, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental in Region 11; General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat in Region 12; Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, and Dinagat Islands in Caraga Region; and Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City, and Lanao Del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Herbosa said the country’s overall Covid-19 situation is so far so “good” amid the easing of restrictions in Metro Manila and other 38 areas. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Region 7 nat’l vax days to target seniors

CEBU CITY – The “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” national vaccination days in Cebu will target about 160,000 senior citizens to transition to the…

How 6 vice presidents also became fortunate to sit at Malacañang Palace

MANILA – Did you know that of the 13 former Filipino vice presidents from 1935 to 2016, six had been more…

PH reopens borders to foreign tourists after nearly 2 years

MANILA – The Philippines is welcoming some 398 foreign tourists on the first day of its reopening to fully vaccinated international leisure…

Manila Water, partners send more relief aid to typhoon-hit areas

MANILA – Manila Water Foundation (MWF) and its partners are sending additional relief assistance to the communities ravaged by Typhoon Odette…

Disaster response bodies, WB expand ‘Ready to Rebuild Program’

MANILA – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Office of Civil Defense, and the World Bank (WB) have…

SMC’s ‘Odette’ relief efforts continue, donations hit P35-M

MANILA – San Miguel Corp.’s (SMC) response efforts for provinces hit by Typhoon Odette continue, with food and water donations…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply