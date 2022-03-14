Retired colonel seeks relief of Dauis police chief

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

There is a move calling for the relief of the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Dauis town.

Retired Col. Marcelo Pintac, former regional chief of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) will seek higher police headquarters help for the transfer of Police Capt. Cliffton Gairanod, PNP station commander of Dauis town.

Pintac’s request for the transfer of the police chief came amidst mounting complaints against the alleged arrogance of the peace officer, particularly among those picked up for violation of the Municipal Ordinance 7-2020 on curfew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pintac was irked after 11 persons were held at the Dauis police station for more than nine hours just because of the curfew violation. The 11 persons were brought to the police past midnight of Friday and were released at 10:58 Saturday morning.

He said it was not the first instance that the chief of police figured in a confrontation with parents about the picking up of curfew violations as well as those being picked up while stopping at the Dauis Bridge which is also prohibited by a town ordinance.

Barely two weeks ago a mother went on air over DYRD’s Inyong Alagad program questioning the long holding of her daughter at the police station. Per investigation by the complaining mother, it was learned that the police chief asked for the longer “detention” of her daughter as she wants her to realize for violating the ordinance prohibiting stopping at the bridge.

The longer holding of the daughter was allegedly due to the non-presence of the official receipt to pay for the P2,500 penalty.

Pintac who is running for Dauis vice mayor in the coming polls likewise questioned why people are prohibitively deprived to linger around at the bridge to breathe some fresh air and at the same time enjoy the scenery.

The 11 arrested violators on curfew strongly questioned the manner they were held at the PNP headquarters. They were asked to wait for the issuing person from the Treasurer’s Office to issue the official receipt of the P2,500 penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pintac narrated that the 11 were released only after Mayor Miriam Sumaylo, who arrived at the PNP headquarters, lectured them for about 33 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.