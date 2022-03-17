Ex-Bohol governor Tirol passes away

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Ex-Bohol governor Tirol passes away

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Former governor David Tirol with his wife Dr. Amalia Tirol | Photo: Artline via YOWEV

Former Bohol governor David Tirol has passed away at the age of 88.

Tirol died at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, his daughter, Leah Tirol-Magno announced in a Facebook post.

He reportedly died at the Ramiro Community Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

“He was surrounded by his loving wife Dr. Amalia R. Tirol, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and relatives when he returned home to the loving embrace of the Lord,” said Tirol-Magno.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Tirol, who was a lawyer and Ph.D. holder, was the son of Victoriano Tirol, founder of Bohol’s first university, the University of Bohol.

Tirol’s wake will be held at the Tirol residence at Cainget Drive, Booy, Tagbilaran City.

Interment schedule will follow.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

‘Yawa’s’ cousin yields P14 million shabu

Police on Wednesday night seized shabu worth P14.1 million from an alleged “pastor” who has been identified as the cousin…

Ong: Lack of healthcare facilities, workers preventing Level 1 status in Bohol

Lack of healthcare facilities and workers are preventing some provinces including Bohol from being categorized under the more relaxed Alert…

Gov. Yap aide issues misleading statement on ‘Odette’ rice aid

Governor Art Yap’s executive assistant Kevin Damalerio, who was earlier declared persona non grata by the Ubay local government unit…

Tagbilaran logs zero new COVID-19 cases for 12th straight day

Tagbilaran City has registered zero new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 days, an official said Tuesday. According to Tagbilaran…

Panglao airport still depends on gen sets in ‘Odette’ aftermath, CAAP says after ex-solon complains of heat

In the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette,” the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) is still using a generator set as power…

Mass shutdown of construction projects looms in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol contractors, barely able to keep their…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply