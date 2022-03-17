Ex-Bohol governor Tirol passes away

Former governor David Tirol with his wife Dr. Amalia Tirol | Photo: Artline via YOWEV

Former Bohol governor David Tirol has passed away at the age of 88.

Tirol died at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, his daughter, Leah Tirol-Magno announced in a Facebook post.

He reportedly died at the Ramiro Community Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

“He was surrounded by his loving wife Dr. Amalia R. Tirol, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and relatives when he returned home to the loving embrace of the Lord,” said Tirol-Magno.

Tirol, who was a lawyer and Ph.D. holder, was the son of Victoriano Tirol, founder of Bohol’s first university, the University of Bohol.

Tirol’s wake will be held at the Tirol residence at Cainget Drive, Booy, Tagbilaran City.

Interment schedule will follow.