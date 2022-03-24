P2-M ‘negosyo kits’ to reboot MSMEs’ businesses

CEBU CITY – A total of PHP2 million worth of assistance in the form of “negosyo kits” will help reboot the businesses of the 2,500 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu province that were affected by the Typhoon Odette, an official said on Wednesday.

Rose Mae Quiñanola, Department of Trade and Industry-Cebu director, said the livelihood program is a post-disaster response mechanism to address the need for continued economic activities in the typhoon-affected areas.

The DTI in Cebu completed on Wednesday the distribution of the livelihood kits to the MSMEs whose businesses were affected by the typhoon and registered to qualify for the livelihood seeding program under “Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa” (PPG).

“We hope that this livelihood and entrepreneurship program will help reboot your businesses as we recover from the challenges brought to us by the pandemic and the recent calamity (typhoon Odette),” Quiñanola said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DTI Negosyo Center (NC) also conducted seminars on entrepreneurial development and simple bookkeeping to further equip the MSMEs with skills helpful for efforts in restoring their businesses.

The DTI’s PPG program started in February in Cebu, and it covers a total of 29 cities and municipalities which are listed as having been affected by the typhoon.

NC business counselors profiled the beneficiaries prior to the distribution of the livelihood assistance, in partnership with the local government units.

Each beneficiary received PHP8,000 worth of livelihood assistance in the form of cash vouchers.

The vouchers will be used by the MSMEs to buy necessary items for their businesses in DTI-partnered establishments.

So far, the DTI in Central Visayas has rolled out 6,900 livelihood kits for Cebu (2,500), Bohol (2,500), Negros Orriental (1,500), and Siquijor (400) under the PPG program with a total cost of more than PHP55 million. (PNA)