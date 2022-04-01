CAAP airports ready for passenger influx during Lenten season

MANILA – The 83 airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) across the country are ready for the passenger influx this Lenten season, its spokesperson said Thursday.

“Our personnel are complete and there is no need to augment manpower. Our provincial managers already have the list of flights,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told the Philippine News Agency.

He added that some provincial airports only have at least two flights per day, unlike in other airports like the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) where the bulk of flights are.

Out of 83 CAAP-operated airports, 42 are for commercial operations, while 41 are municipal airports and do not operate commercial flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CAAP, the following airports are night-rated or capable of accommodating evening flights:

Davao International Airport; Kalibo International Airport; Laoag International Airport; Dumaguete Airport (limited hours of operation upon request); Old Legazpi Airport; Roxas Airport; Panglao-Bohol Airport; Tuguegarao Airport (special operations on take off); Cotabato (departure only); Naga Airport; Bicol International Airport; Puerto Princesa International Airport; Zamboanga Airport; Bacolod-Silay Airport; Butuan Airport; Iloilo International Airport; Laguindingan Airport; Tacloban Airport; and General Santos Airport.

Apolonio noted that because these airports are night-rated, these will help decongest air traffic in other areas, especially at the NAIA.

“Before, airlines had to choose the slots between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. because they could not go to provincial airports that were not rated at a later time. Now they have an option to fly, for example, to Bicol even at 7 p.m.,” he said.

“That would save time and fuel for the airlines. Having night-rated airports would allow them to have more slot options, preventing them from just flying over Metro Manila while waiting to land, which is actually a waste of fuel,” he added.

While CAAP is expecting a passenger influx, Apolonio said he does not see the number returning to pre-pandemic levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Definitely, there will be a surge as there is a demand (for travel). Airlines have been offering ‘piso fare’, but the figure will not hit the same as pre-pandemic,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apolonio said passenger movement in all CAAP airports reached 25 million in 2019; seven million in 2020; and six million in 2021. (PNA)