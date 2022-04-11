Yap-Relampagos admin negative 3 in fight vs. corruption

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Boholanos graded the Yap-Relamnpagos administration a (- 3) in its fight against graft and corruption.

This was affirmed in the recent Bohol Poll survey conducted by the Center for Research and Publication of Holy Name University conducted between Feb 28-March 21 this year

The survey showed 38% of the respondents were “dissatisfied in its efforts to control graft and corruption at the provincial government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four out of ten (38%) were dissatisfied which resulted in a net satisfaction rating of (negative) – 3,” the survey showed.

This biggest failure of the Yap-Relampagos administration recorded 23 points lower as compared to the 2019 survey result done during the previous administration of then Gov. Edgar Chatto.

The first term of Gov. Yap’s stewardship was met with this failure to control graft and corruption.

It maybe recalled that at the start of Yap’s administration, reports on alleged corruption surfaced with the tong co0llection victimizing quarry operators in the province.

A certain “Ivan” was identified to be Capitol’s bag man of the “tongpats” operation demanding no less than P50 per cubic meter of quarry extractions anywhere in the province.

A public clamor to investigate the operation of Mr. Ivan fizzled out as a GAG order was issued by Gov. Yap on any personnel at the Provincial Treasurers Office who gets invited at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for investigation in aid of legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Provincial Treasurers Socorin denied the presence of Ivan in their department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement of the provincial treasurer was not a surprise to quarry operators as Ivan’s operation of demanding millions of pesos from big time quarry operations was done “outside the Capitol ” since Ivan is not a Capitol paid employee.

“Outsourced corruption” was the description made by victims of the tongpats operation who were asked to sit down for negotiations with Ivan in a restaurant near the Mason Cemetery along JA CLarin st, this city

Prov’l Administrator Kat Pioquinto in one radio interview assured to investigate Ivan’s operation. However, until now, she has not come up with reports on the identity of the alleged tong collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Engr. Nilo Sarigfumba, president of the Bohol Contractors group revealed that Bohol based contractors avoided Capitol projects as outside-Bohol construction firms were given priority by the Yap administration.

SEVEN OTHER

ADVERTISEMENT

POOR SERVICES

The Bohol Poll likewise reported in their survey the assessment of the public giving seven other services a “failing grade.”

Respondents to the survey noted a deterioration in the following basic services: investment promotion, livelihood opportunities, environment, tourism, food supply, protecting life and property and agriculture.

In tourism, the net satisfaction rating plummeted by 13 points as 68% of the Boholano voters were dissatisfied with the provincial government’s efforts to promote tourism.

In the environment, there was a 12 -point reduction in the net satisfaction rating with 55% of the Boholanos dissatisfied with the environmental protection program of Capitol.

In promoting investments, the Yap-Relampagos administration got an 11-point reduction rating with 58% dissatisfied

In protecting life and property, the net satisfaction rating was down by 7 percent;

In agriculture, the net satisfaction rating was down by 1% where 56% of the Boholanos were dissatisfied.

The need for adequate food supply received an eight-point reduction in net performance, while protecting life and property received a seven-point reduction.