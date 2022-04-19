Isko Moreno to hold concert-rally in Bohol

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is set to hold a concert-rally in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday, making him the third presidential candidate to barnstorm vote-rich Bohol since the start of the campaign season.

In an interview over station dyRD, Benjie Oliva, overall coordinator of Damagoso’s campaign in Bohol, said the mayor was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday afternoon with his running mate Dr. Willie Ong and some of his senatorial candidates.

According to Oliva, Damagoso will pay a courtesy call on Governor Art Yap at the Capitol Building in Tagbilaran City before holding sorties in various towns.

The former actor will visit the municipalities of Catigbian, Carmen and Calape.

He will then head back to Tagbilaran City for his concert-rally dubbed “Bilis Kilos Bohol” at the city’s defunct airport at 6 p.m.

Rally attendees will be entertained by Range 999, Mocha Uson, Damago’s son Joaquin and Boholano singer Luke Mejares.

“Gi-hanyo ang atong katawhang Bol-anon ilabina tong mga brod ni Mayor Isko sa Akhro (Alpha Kappa Rho) fraternity para makahigayon na makahimamat ang matag-usa so diri nalang ta magkita-kita sa rally,” said Oliva.

Organizers of the event did not divulge their expected number of rallygoers.

Oliva added that no local candidates will be proclaimed during the rally which will be held to present Damagoso’s national slate.

“Wala. Concert-rally ra gyud ni for the national slate sa Aksyon Demokratiko. Walay [local candidates],” he said.

So far, only two other presidentiables have visited Bohol—Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

Bohol is the 20th most vote rich province in the country with 949,791 registered voters. (A. Doydora)

