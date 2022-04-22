BOHECO II taps 3 private firms to speed up repairs of storm-hit power lines

The Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) II has tapped three private contractors from Cebu to help ramp up the restoration of power distribution facilities which were damaged when Typhoon “Odette” pummeled the province over four months ago.

BOHECO II operations officer Ariel Torrejos said personnel from Drilcons Construction Services, Optisolv Electrical Services and San Vicente Ferrer Construction Services arrived on Monday and were deployed to Buenavista, Danao, Getafe and San Miguel where power services have not yet been fully restored.  

The firms which are under contract to conduct repair works until April 30 dispatched 15 personnel each.

According to Torrejos, the outsourced linemen and equipment from the three companies cost “P4 to P5 million.”

The amount is inclusive of meal allowances and accommodation.

“Ang ilang paagi naa silay rate kada taw gikan sa ilang head, foreman, naay lineman. Mao toy gi-summary nila unya kadtong ilang equipment nagbayad ta, nag-rent ta hasta sa sakyanan. Kita puy naghatag og fuel,” said Torrejos.

Meanwhile, personnel from distribution utilities (DU) from other localities continued to be deployed to Bohol to help with the restoration efforts.

The latest to offer assistance is the Visayan Electric Company which sent a 10-man team to assist in the repairs of BOHECO II’s storm-hit facilities.

“Tabang gyud ning ila, walay bayad. Naa silay task force. Naa pa puy Nabilin na taga NORECO (Negros Oriental I Electric Cooperative) until 30 pud ni sila sama sa Veco,” said Torrejos.

According to Torrejos, BOHECO II’s personnel are also working weeklong from Monday to Sunday in a bid to meet its target completion date for all repairs on April 30.

“Dili ta kasaad og 100 percent pero mao nay atong target kay duol na ang election mao ng full force ta. Gi patrabaho nato ni sila Lunes hantod sa Domingo, way pahuway gyud ni sila kay nag inapasay ta,” said Torrejos.

Based on data from BOHECO II, they have so far restored power services to 66,189 households or over 53 percent of the 124,582 households in the DU’s franchise area. (A. Doydora)

