Aumentado forms transition team

Topic |  
NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol governor-elect Erico Aristotle “Aris” C. Aumentado has organized his Transition Team which will help him pave the way for a smooth transfer of authority from the outgoing provincial administration.

Aumentado’s Transition Team is headed by Atty. Handel Lagunay, who once served as Provincial Legal Officer and then as Provincial Administrator during the term of Gov. Erico B. Aumentado.

Outgoing governor Arthur C. Yap has issued an executive order as early as April 7, 2022 creating the provincial government transition team in compliance with DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2022-029.

In a press statement earlier issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said that all local government assets, records and documents, among others, must be turned over transparently and efficiently to a new set of elected local officials “for the seamless continuance of ongoing programs for the people.”

The transition team must also gather, secure and preserve all official documents and/or records of LGU official transactions and turnover accountabilities using the prescribed forms, in case of a new set of incoming elected officials, and update the list of accountabilities, in case of re-elected officials.

Among the official documents the LGTTs must secure are the 2021 Governance Assessment Report, Contracts and Loans Agreement, Comprehensive Development Plan, 2022 Annual Investment Program, Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Public Service Continuity Plan, LGU’s Citizen Charter, and various Full Disclosure Policy documents. (PR)

