Aris names members of provincial transition team

Governor-elect Aris Aumentado in a directive released on Friday named 24 members of his transition team which is tasked to oversee the turnover of government affairs to his incoming administration by June 30.

The incoming governor, who thwarted incumbent Governor Art Yap’s bid for a second term, said he wants a smooth transition of authority.

“You shall perform all acts necessary and desirable in order to obtain a smooth transition of authority from the outgoing administration leading to the assumption of office of the newly elected officials by noontime of June 30, 2022,” Aumentado said in his directive.

Lawyer Handel Lagunay, who was earlier named head of Aumentado’s interim transition team, said the turnover period will ensure that government services will remain unhampered when the new administration takes over.

He and the 23 members of team are set to meet for the first time next week.

“Maoyo ning naay transition team both sides sa dili pa ang June 30 aron ang incoming administration will hit the ground running, meaning dili na mag karap-karap na mao pay pag pangareglar. So even on day one, ang government service dili mabalda,” said Lagunay.

Aumentado’s transition team is composed of six lawyers including Lagunay, Danilo Bantugan, Doni Piquero, Antonio Amora, Jr. and newly elected Provincial Board Members Tomas Abapo, Jr. and Jiselle Rae Villamor.

Other members of the team are Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Asteria Caberte, Romeo Teruel, former Office of the Transportation Security Administrator Arturo Evangelista, Oscar Valles, former mayor Stephen Rances, Nelson Pon, Lemuel Joseph Camacho, Dr. Arnold Cagulada, Dr. Vincent Entero, Mariquit Oppus, Retired Col. Raul Mendez, Dominico Butalid, Engr. Tertuliano Apale, Jr., Metudio “John” Maraguinot, Jr., Primitiva Ontong, Gil Bongato, Michelle Celecio and reelected Jagna Mayor Joseph Ranola.

According to Lagunay, the transition team will look also into existing programs of Yap’s outgoing administration and determine which of these will be scrapped, maintained or expanded.

The team will check on the province’s remaining budget and finances and conduct an inventory on government properties.

“Tan-awon pud ang mga existing contracts ug mga commitments and obligations sa probinsya na kinahanglan mapadayon ba or for review,” said Lagunay.

The transition team’s findings will help determine the Aumentado administration’s priorities for its first 100 days.

Lagunay added that some members of the transition team are likely to be part of Aumentado’s administration.

Caberte in particular has been tapped by Aumentado to be his provincial administrator.

She however has yet to issue a statement on whether or not she has accepted the governor-elect’s offer.

In April, Yap created a transition team for the Capitol which was supposed to be headed by himself as the chairman.

However, Lagunay said Yap will likely delegate the turnover responsibilities to Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto and Capitol department heads.

Yap who is originally from Pasig City reportedly left the province earlier this week. (R. Tutas)