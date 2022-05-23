2,995 of 12,854 Odette-stricken families in Loon received DSWD aid, says mayor

Residents in Bagacay Katipuhan, Loon rest as they try to repair their homes after Typhoon “Odette” battered Bohol on December 16, 2021. | Photo: via Crispy Miranda

Only 2,995 of the 12,854 families qualified to receive P5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as financial assistance in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette” have received their share of the aid as of Monday, over five months after the storm hit the province.

Loon Mayor Elvie Relampagos, in an interview over station dyRD, said only 13 barangays in the two islands of Sandingan and Cabilao have received the financial aid.

The municipality has a total of 67 barangays.

According to Relampagos, the DSWD-7 has yet to issue an update as to when funds will be downloaded to its local office which is tasked to distribute the aid.

“Dili man gyud na mosulod sa panudlanan sa LGU, kundili adto gyud na sa panudlanan sa DSWD maggikan,” said Relampagos.

The mayor said he has submitted all documents required by the DSWD for the release of the financial assistance.

The DSWD has also not answered queries as to why some towns have received more funds over the others for the issuance of aid.  

“Mao bitaw ni kanunay namo e-raise every time mag meeting ang LMP ( League of Municipalities of the Philippines) ngano dili man equitable ang tanang e-hatag kanang maong ayuda. Mura man og ang uban nakadawat, ang uban wala,” he said.

The local chief executive added that some residents were irked knowing that others have received the aid while they have not.

“Ang mga taw lisod ipasabot kay naa na man guy nakadawat unya daghan ang wala pa mao na dili sila mo tuo na wala pa mo sulod ang kwarta,” he said.

Relampagos made the clarification after residents, through station dyRD, complained that they have not received the financial assistance.  

Typhoon “Odette” barreled through Bohol on December 16, 2021 leaving over a hundred people dead and tens of thousands homeless.

In January, Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año each family affected by the storm will receive a maximum amount of P5,000 from the national government. (RT)

