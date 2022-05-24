DepEd allows physical end-of-schoolyear rites in Bohol

As health safety restrictions are eased amid the low number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol, the Department of Education (DepEd) has allowed the conduct of physical graduation and moving-up ceremonies in schools that have secured necessary government clearances.

DepEd Bohol School Governance and Operations Division chief Danilo Gudelusao said all schools, even those with safety seals or those allowed to conduct in-person classes, will need to apply for a new authorization to hold closing ceremonies.

According to Gudelusao, schools need to get the approval of the mayor, barangay captain and parent-teacher association (PTA) on top of the safety seal to conduct end-of-school-year (EOSY) rites.

“Dili siya automatic. Mo apply pa sila og permit for face-to-face graduation kay amo pang tan-awon kung naka-comply ba sila sa requirements. Ang safety seal usa lang sa mga requirements,” said Gudelusao.

He explained that the new clearance is needed considering that the ceremonies will also be attended by parents and other family members.

“Ang limited face-to-face classes wala may guests, walay ginikanan na makasud sa skwelahan unlike sa graduation,” he added.

In March, DepEd announced that it will allow the conduct of EOSY rites in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, schools located in areas under Alert Levels 3, 4, and 5 will only be allowed to conduct virtual ceremonies.

Gudelusao however noted that attendance in the in-person EOSY is still optional as some students and their guests may join the ceremonies digitally.

He said so far, only one private school in Tubigon has applied for clearance to hold the physical moving-up rites.

Public schools nationwide are set to conduct EOSY rites from June 27 to July 2, 2022, following the end of the school year on June 24, 2022, while private schools may hold their ceremonies as reflected in their respective school calendars. (AD)