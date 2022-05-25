Incoming Panglao administration to terminate construction of new town hall

The incoming administration in Panglao will terminate the ongoing construction of the town’s P100-million town hall.

Vice Mayor-elect Noel Hormachuelos said stopping the construction will be a top priority for the new administration which will be led by his running-mate Mayor-elect Boy Arcay.

“Amo na siyang ipa-undang. I have the same position as newly elected Mayor Boy Arcay nga di g’yud na ipadayon kay lagi dili appropriate iyang lugar,” said Hormachuelos.

The new administration will move to rescind contracts in a bid to cease construction and relocate the new town hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ni lingkod namo effective July 1st, that would be among the priority agenda that we will tackle. Mo effect mi ana possibly rescission of contracts,” said Hormachuelos.

Hormachuelos was among five councilors who opposed the construction of the new structure near the existing municipal hall, citing possible road congestion and lack of an adequate parking area due to the site’s limited space.

He said the relocation may cost more but this will “future-proof” the town hall.

“Ang among gi-lantaw is long term. Kung atong ipdayon ang construction, few years from now, tan-aw namo dili nana mapahimuslan og tinuod kay kahibaw man gyud ko na it will result in heavy congestion labina kay duol ra pud ang merkado,” he added.

According to Panglao Municipal Engineer Rogelio Bunao, construction of the municipal building was still ongoing as of Tuesday.

“Karon ga sige na sila’g excavate aning portion dapit sa may police station. Sa isang adlaw nakabuo na sila sa foundation. Duna nay mga beams na gi instalar. Ready na for the second floor. Pero skeletal pa ni,” said Bunao.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the construction which is being carried out by a Cebu-based contractor will continue pending the resolution of Hormachuelos’ appeal for a temporary restraining order on the construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang akong office, kung unsa ang ilang gusto basta lang legal and sakto ang proseso, wa koy mahimo sa kung unsa ilang decision,” he added.

According to Hormachuelos, they will continue to find another site for the new town hall which will be constructed in multiple phases.

He said they have inspected multiple sites but they will still need to undergo consultations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September last year,the Panglao local government unit (LGU) led by outgoing Mayor Nila Montero broke ground for the new facility amid opposition from the five councilors and their supporters.

The construction was approved by Montero and her allies in the town’s Sangguniang Bayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montero explained that the LGU does not have any other available lot for the municipal building.

She added that purchasing a new lot would take more time and would cost more considering that land in the resort town is expensive.

Montero who is on her last term supported the mayoral candidacy of her daughter Aya Montero-Caindec and her running mate Brian Velasco but both lost to Arcay and Hormachuelos, respectively. (A. Doydora)