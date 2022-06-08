LTO to announce issuance dates for over 60k license plates for Bohol vehicle owners

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is set to release a schedule for the issuance of the over 60,000 vehicle license plates that were shipped to Bohol last week, said the agency’s Central Visayas chief Victor Caindec.

Caindec said he will hold a press conference to announce the issuance dates once they come up with a distribution system that will not cause congestion at the Tagbilaran City Hall in which the plates are stored.

“Ang among gi-finalize karon, gipangunahan sa LTO chief sa Tagbilaran, ang pag work with the Tagbilaran City government na dili magkagubot diha sa distribution area,” said Caindec in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday.

Caindec noted that the license plates are stored at a confined space at the City Hall.

“Ibutang nato 2,000 kada adlaw ang moadto pero ang physical capacity dila makaya kay gamay baya ang lugar,” he added.

On Friday last week, the LTO shipped from Cebu a total of 65,821 license plates which have all been designated to vehicle owners.

According to Caindec, they are planning to release the plates based on the month and year of registration.

“Dili na nato pwede na ipa-publish na mao na ning mga tawhana ang mga naa nay plaka. Ang the best way is to publish ang tuig na available ug ang buwan. For instance, January 2019—tanang naka-rehistro anang buwana pwede na ninyo kuhaon,” said Caindec. (RT)