Lagunay back as PLO; Delgado turns over duties

After serving as the Provincial Legal Office (PLO) chief of the late Governor Erico Aumentado over a decade ago, Handel Lagunay is set to be back as the provincial government’s top lawyer, working under the former’s son, Governor-elect Aris Aumentado.

Outgoing PLO chief lawyer Julius Gregory Delgado turned over his duties to Lagunay on Thursday morning, a week ahead of the official takeover of the Aris administration.

According to Delgado, the turnover was conducted ahead of schedule as he is set to resign on Friday.

“Tomorrow will be my last day. I resigned earlier because my future employer did not allow me to start reporting in July,” said Delgado during the informal turnover meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Reynard Namocatcat was named officer-in-charge of the PLO pending Lagunay’s official assumption of the province’s top legal post on June 30.

According to Lagunay, he is looking forward to again assume as PLO chief and build on the work done by the previous administrations.

Lagunay and the rest of Aris’ legal team attended the turnover meeting along with current personnel of the PLO at the Capitol.

“Gi briefingan ta ni Atty. Delgado sa mga kaso na gi-handle karon sa provincial government, organizational structure, gi turnover pud ang lista sa mga executive orders ug unsa ang mga current operations and systems sa pag manage sa PLO,” said Lagunay.

Lagunay said there will be new provincial legal officers working under him but did not name them yet.

While Lagunay has been floated as the possible PLO chief, his official designation was only publicly confirmed during the turnover ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagunay who is also the head of Aris’ transition is no stranger to government work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagunay served as PLO chief and provincial administrator under Erico who was governor from 2001 to 2010.

He was also the first city legal officer of former mayor Joe Torralba. (RT)