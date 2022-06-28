Cebu Pacific brings Manila doctors to Bohol for eye surgical mission

(Press Realease)

Cebu Pacific Air brought to Tagbilaran province last week 19 doctors and nurses to conduct an eye surgical mission initiated and organized by the Philippine Gift of Life.

The surgical mission is conducted at the Borja Hospital in Tagbilaran City .

Fancy Baluyot CEO of the Philippine Gift of Life said the eye surgical mission has listed 1,065 indigent Boholanos who will avail of the eye surgery for free. Of the 1.065 indigent Boholanos who will be the beneficiaries of the nine-day eye surgical mission, 771 are cataract patients, 252 pterygium, and 32 cyst cases. Dr. Maryann Ruiz of the Philippine Gift of Life said the patients successfully underwent the screening and the ocular biometry.

The Philippine Gift of Life will forever be thankful to Cebu Pacific for making this surgical mission possible by bringing the 18 doctors and nurses from Manila,” Dr. Ruiz said.

Some of the volunteer doctors and nurses from Manila are Dr. Federico A. Malubay, Dr. Reynaldo V. Capuz, Dr. Paulo Faustino A. Camacho, Dr. Anthony Lim, Leri Rafiel L. Ramos, Teresita Eunice M. Saguid, Erica Joy D. David, Dianne Barit, Kateleen P. Bona, Jenny Rose R. Puente, Cathrine P. Jingco, Jenny Lyn E. Asia and Ricky T. Marano.

It is an honor to be a part of this medical mission. We want to help improve the lives of the communities we operate in and be there for them when the people need our assistance,” said Carmina Romero, Corporate Communications Director at Cebu Pacific.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific currently flies 7x daily from Manila to Bohol, and thrice weekly from Davao to Bohol (every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday). CEB continues to offer its guaranteed low fares to stimulate travel across its widest domestic network, and continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety.”