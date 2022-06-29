E-sabong can be legalized, regulated but still immoral, says Boholano ex-IBP exec

A former national secretary of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) said that e-sabong, the online betting on cockfighting, would still pose a threat to the financial well-being of Filipino families even if it will be legalized and regulated by the government.

Boholano lawyer Roland Inting, in an interview over station DYRD on Tuesday, said e-sabong should not be legalized, citing its worrisome social impact.

“Kanang online gambling, bisan kinsa pa ang president, supak gyud ko ana. Tungod kay naay daghang mga banay, naay daghang mga katawhan na maguba tungod ana,” he said.

Inting said the revenues generated from the online venture does not compensate for the social ills that tend to come with it.

“Makaguba na sa moralidad lakip na sa atong mga banay ba unta buhion sa amahan ang anak apan ang sapi tua napadong sa online sabong,” said Inting.

According to Inting, e-sabong can be legalized and regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) which has the authority to issue permits and licenses for gaming activities.

“Naay legality ana. Although it can be questioned, but without adverse Supreme Court decision, kanang online sabong can be considered as legal,” said Inting.

However, he noted that it would be difficult to regulate e-sabong considering that online transactions can be done anonymously.

“Ngano e-legalize man na. Dili na ma-control. There is no safeguard to online sabong,” he added.

Last month, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the immediate termination of online cockfighting operations in the country following the conduct of a survey on the social impact of e-sabong on Filipinos.

The survey, which was initiated by the Department of Interior and Local Government and had over 8,400 respondents, indicated that 62% were not in favor of e-sabong.

Meanwhile, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has yet to issue a concrete stand on the online activity following his victory in the May 9 polls.

In a press briefing on May 17, Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said the incoming president is willing to let go of revenues generated from e-sabong “if it will compromise the value of Filipino family.”

“So, even if the potential revenue, not just for e-sabong but for any industry, is really enticing, if it will compromise the moral fiber of the youth, if it will compromise the value of Filipino family, President-elect Bongbong is more than willing to let go of that lucrative source of revenue,” Rodriguez said. (RT)