E-sabong can be legalized, regulated but still immoral, says Boholano ex-IBP exec

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

E-sabong can be legalized, regulated but still immoral, says Boholano ex-IBP exec

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A former national secretary of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) said that e-sabong, the online betting on cockfighting, would still pose a threat to the financial well-being of Filipino families even if it will be legalized and regulated by the government.

Boholano lawyer Roland Inting, in an interview over station DYRD on Tuesday, said e-sabong should not be legalized, citing its worrisome social impact.

“Kanang online gambling, bisan kinsa pa ang president, supak gyud ko ana. Tungod kay naay daghang mga banay, naay daghang mga katawhan na maguba tungod ana,” he said.

Inting said the revenues generated from the online venture does not compensate for the social ills that tend to come with it.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Makaguba na sa moralidad lakip na sa atong mga banay ba unta buhion sa amahan ang anak apan ang sapi tua napadong sa online sabong,” said Inting.

According to Inting, e-sabong can be legalized and regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) which has the authority to issue permits and licenses for gaming activities.

“Naay legality ana. Although it can be questioned, but without adverse Supreme Court decision, kanang online sabong can be considered as legal,” said Inting.

However, he noted that it would be difficult to regulate e-sabong considering that online transactions can be done anonymously.

“Ngano e-legalize man na. Dili na ma-control. There is no safeguard to online sabong,” he added.

Last month, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the immediate termination of online cockfighting operations in the country following the conduct of a survey on the social impact of e-sabong on Filipinos.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The survey, which was initiated by the Department of Interior and Local Government and had over 8,400 respondents, indicated that 62% were not in favor of e-sabong.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has yet to issue a concrete stand on the online activity following his victory in the May 9 polls.

In a press briefing on May 17, Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said the incoming president is willing to let go of revenues generated from e-sabong “if it will compromise the value of Filipino family.”

“So, even if the potential revenue, not just for e-sabong but for any industry, is really enticing, if it will compromise the moral fiber of the youth, if it will compromise the value of Filipino family, President-elect Bongbong is more than willing to let go of that lucrative source of revenue,” Rodriguez said. (RT)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Cebu Pacific brings Manila doctors to Bohol for eye surgical mission

(Press Realease) Cebu Pacific Air brought to Tagbilaran province last week 19 doctors and nurses to conduct  an eye surgical…

Tagbilaran resident, cohort yield P102 million shabu in Lapu-Lapu drug bust

A Tagbilaran City resident who has been tagged as a top drug personality in the region and his alleged cohort…

Caberte as PA to help boost new admin’s drive to slash fish prices

Incoming Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte will play a key role in the Aumentado administration’s efforts to address the perennial problem…

Dauis mayor-elect unfazed by looming majority opposition

Days away from officially taking over as chief executive of Dauis, Mayor-elect Amoi Bullen already faces a tall order of…

Passenger confirmed safe at home a day after vessel sinks off CPG, Bohol

A man initially believed to have been missing after a vessel caught fire and sank in in waters off, Carlos…

19-year-old woman drowns at Cortes falls

A 19-year-old woman drowned while swimming at the Sambawan Falls in Cortes town on Friday noon, police said. The fatality,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply