Man critically hurt in Guindulman highway shooting

A man who had just attended at the inauguration of local officials in Guindulman was critically injured after he was shot by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem along a national highway in the town on Wednesday night.

Lieutenant Teofanes Olaso, chief of the Guindulman Police Station, said Johm Engelbert Liao, a dance choreographer, remained at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where he underwent surgery and critical care.

“Nagstorya mi sa iyang ig-agaw pero mura’g dako na og chance na maka survive,” said Olaso.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Liao was driving his motorcycle and was on his way home when the assailant shot him along a dimly lit area in Barangay Sawang at past 7 p.m.

The motorcycle’s driver and the shooter who were both wearing full-face helmets headed towards Duero after the shooting , witnesses said.

“Inauguration to sa mga local elected officials namo unya kani siya moay choreographer sa mga performers unya pag-uli niya. Unya pag-abot niya sa Purok 2, gi sabayan siya,” Olaso added.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office (MDRRMO) said the victim two gunshot back across his chest and right shoulder.

According to Olaso, they found five spent shells fire from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, investigators were still continuing their probe on the incident.

In 2019, Liao was arrested for cyber libel but was released after posting bail.

The police chief said that hearing of the case is still ongoing, but noted that it was unlikely related to the shooting incident.

Olaso added that they will interview Liao once he is cleared by doctors and able to speak.

Hours after the incident, Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor issued a statement calling for justice to be served against the perpetrators.

“Let us offer our prayers for his successful operation. Ang nahitabo kaganina sa Guindulman makalilisang na panghitabo. Investigation is going on. Justice will be served,” Tutor said.

Liao is a known supporter and friend of Tutor. (A. Doydora)