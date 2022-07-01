Repairs, replacement of twin Borja Bridge to start this month

The contractor responsible for damaging a portion of the Borja Bridge in Catigbian will start repairs of the structure next week, a Capitol official said.

According to Camilo Gasatan, chief of the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), a trailer truck owned by a contractor identified as Sinfor Labastida rammed the bridge’s railings last year causing its closure.

Gasatan said Labastida will pay for the repairs and facilitate its conduct.

“Adtong Miyerkules ingon siya na trabahuon na niya tua na daw iyang taw. Ato ng subayon karong Lunes pohon,” said Gasatan.

Labastida claimed to have been long planning to start repairs but was delayed due to lack of materials.

It will take about a week to complete the repairs, Gasatan said.

The Borja Bridge is a twin steel structure—of which one side was damaged by Labastida’s truck and was closed down since last year, while the other collapsed last month due to overloading.

Meanwhile, the collapsed bridge is set for replacement.

“Pulihan gyud to. Kay nabira gyud tong mga puthaw nangalubag pud dili na ma-align,” said Gasatan.

The PEO has started coordination with Department of Public Works and Highways (DWPH) which will provide the materials for the project.

Gasatan said the materials are readily available at the DPWH’s Guindulman office.

According to Gasatan, the Alturas Group of Companies whose truck caused the overloading and collapse of the bridge will facilitate the construction with the assistance of the DPWH and PEO.

“Kadtong mismong nakasa maoy mo trabaho. Mo hatag lang ta og technical assistance,” he said.

Assembly of the new steel bridge is expected to start within the month and will take at least a month to complete. (A. Doydora)