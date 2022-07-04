Aris: Bohol open to SM, Robinsons

Governor Aris Aumentado has assured that the country’s top mall operators are welcome to do business in Bohol after years of speculation that pushback from the government and local industry players hampered their entry into the province.

Aumentado, in an interview over station DYRD, said investors such as the Sy-led property giant SM Prime Holdings Inc. and the Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) will help generate jobs for residents in the growing province.

“Ako silang giingnan na open gyud ang Bohol para ninyo. Kay kami kinahanglanon pud namo og investors like you kay nagkadaghan ang taw sa Bohol pero way trabaho pero way klaro ang investors. So kinahanglan ta og bagong players,” said Aumentado.

Without elaborating on details, Aumentado said that the SM group will likely open an establishment in Tagbilaran City soon.

“Na confirm na ni namo sa pakighinabi sa taga na nakakuha na sila og yuta dinhi sa Tagbilaran. Di sa nako e-disclose og asa, basta ang SM most likely mo sud na sila,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aumentado advised RRHI to consider opening in the outskirts of the city or the adjacent towns where they will likely find bigger pieces of land.

The move is also projected to help push development into the outlying municipalities paving the way for the creation of a metropolis covering Tagbilaran City and its neighboring localities.

“Ilahang [RRHI] tan-awon ang mga areas outside sa Tagbilaran kay mao may akong gi-suggest nila ug kami maningkamot pud mi na maghimo gyud og Metro Tagbilaran,” said Aumentado.

The governor doused speculations that national mall operators have not been able to open in Bohol due to the lobbying of local industry players against their entry.

Aumentado explained that there are no SM and Robinsons malls in the province yet due to the lack of a large enough property to accommodate the establishments in Tagbilaran City, the province’s capital and lone city.

Based on comments made by netizens over the years which have been reviewed by the Chronicle, the ability to draw in big investors particularly those in the retail industry is among the top considerations of the public in voting for a candidate.

After Aumentado’s landslide victory against former governor Art Yap, many have pinned their hopes on him to finally pave the way for the entry of SM, Robinsons and other retail giants.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

It’s official: Aris is 27th governor of Bohol

Erico “Aris” Aumentado is now officially the 27th Governor of Bohol after he took his oath of office at the…

Overloading of private truck eyed in Catigbian bridge collapse

Authorities are still continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the collapse of the Borja Bridge in Catigbian town…

Prosecutor dismisses Yap’s inciting to sedition complaint vs. BCRC, critics

Less than a month after a crushing defeat in his reelection bid, outgoing Governor Art Yap suffered another loss as…

Health exec ‘very alarmed’ as dengue cases surge by 448%

The number of dengue cases in Bohol has spiked by a whopping 448 percent which Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief…

Aris wins by landslide over Art

Rep. Aris Aumentado defeated Governor Art Yap in the gubernatorial race by a landslide. Aumentado led over Yap who is…

HNU poll: Aris leads over Yap; Balite, Rene tied

The voters’ preference ratings of the tandem of Rep. Aris Aumentado and Provincial Board Member Victor Balite soared in the…

