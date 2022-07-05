Abapo: SP to seek measures to mitigate effects of soaring fuel prices

Returning Provincial Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr. admitted that expensive fuel is a global problem that even the national government is not able to fully address but said that the incoming 29th Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) should not take the issue sitting down.

Abapo, a veteran legislator who will be returning to the SP after a failed vice-gubernatorial bid in 2019, said he will push for an inquiry on the surging fuel prices at the SP.

According to Abapo, it is the SP’s job to come up with measures to mitigate the global problem’s effects on Boholanos despite being unable to directly stop the soaring prices of petroleum products.

“Pagkakaron wa pay mahimo ang mga namaligya og gasoline kay di man silay gabuot ana. Bisan gani atong national government walay mahimo. Pero dili buot pasabot na dili nato ma-control wa nalang tay himuon,” said Abapo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP is set to hold its first regular session on Tuesday.

All SP members will be given a chance to deliver their inaugural address and highlight their priorities for the 29th SP.

According to Abapo, the legislative body should also look into the prices of other basic commodities such as those of fish and other agricultural products.

Even before the pandemic and the global surge in oil prices, Bohol had already been plagued with higher-than-normal prices of basic commodities such as fish and fuel compared with other provinces.

Previous SPs had also launched inquiries on the issues but were not been able to address these. (AD)