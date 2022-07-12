Bohol Art Expo 2022 opens at Escuela de Niñas

The Bohol Art Expo 2022 opened its doors to the public on Monday in time for the month-long Sandugo festivities.

Governor Aris Aumentado and Tagblaran City Mayor Jane Yap led the opening ceremonies at the Escuela de Niñas where artwork of 24 Boholano visual artists are showcased.

According to Lester Oano, a member of the expo’s curatorial team, they are displaying paintings and sculptures of both veteran and young local artists.

“Ang goal sa expo is mahatagan nato og avenue ang mga young and up-and-coming Boholano artists since walay gyud tay place for them to show their artwork, but there are also work from veteran artists,” said Oano.

The art pieces are all for sale and cost between P35,000 to P50,000.

Oano said over 40 individuals vied for a spot at the exhibit but only 24 were accepted.

The expo, an annual event that started in 2021, will be open until September 5.

According to Oano, the long exhibit period allows artists to showcase their work to more people including tourists.

He said the expo not only helps promote the work of local artists, but also the Boholano culture.

“If you look at other places like Ormoc and Bacolod, they have their galleries. And isa sa challenge nato as artists is walay place to hold exhibitions but malls. And usually in malls, it’s only short term,” said Oano.

Meanwhile, the artists gained the support of Aumentado who vowed to find avenues to promote Boholano art and culture.

Aumentado said he has discussed with the Bohol Association of Metro Manila a plan to hold an expo in the capital region in which the province’s culture and arts will be showcased.

“Akong nakita na opportunity ni nato labina sa mga young generation of artists na ang inyong mga masterpiece atong dalhon sa Manila aron ma acknowledge mo didto pohon,” said Aumentado.

The governor also bared his plan to build a coffee shop which will showcase the work of Boholano artists. (A. Doydora)

