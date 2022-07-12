Magsayo ‘destined to be greater,’ Jane says even after loss

Mayor Jane Yap believes that the best is yet to come for Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo even after the Tagbilaran City native suffered the first loss in his career.

Magsayo (24-1-16 KOs) on Sunday lost his WBC World Featherweight belt to a towering Mexican foe, Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs), in a 12-round championship bout at the Alomodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Yap, who along with her husband Baba supported Magsayo early in his career, said she hopes that the 27-year-old fighter will bounce back when he fights again in December.

“I always believe that Mark is destined to be someone greater,” said Yap.

She added that Magsayo should still hold his head high for having represented Tagbilaran City at the international stage.

“When he was introduced in Texas, he used his address na Tagbilaran City, Bohol so he has raised the city into the international stage,” Yap said.

Following his defeat, Magsayo apologized to his fans for failing to defend his title which he got from Gary Russell, Jr. in January.

“Apologies to all and thank you for all the support. We will come back and I will work hard for it. Thank you,” Magsayo said in a statement.

Magsayo lost to Vargas via split decision.

Two judges scored the fight 115-112, 115-112 for Vargas while the other had Magsayo winning, 114-113.

Magsayo knocked Vargas down in the ninth round but it was not enough to get ahead in the scorecards.

Vargas used his reach advantage and jabs to keep Magsayo from setting up his combinations. (rt)