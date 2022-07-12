Magsayo ‘destined to be greater,’ Jane says even after loss

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Magsayo ‘destined to be greater,’ Jane says even after loss

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Mayor Jane Yap believes that the best is yet to come for Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo even after the Tagbilaran City native suffered the first loss in his career.

Magsayo (24-1-16 KOs) on Sunday lost his WBC World Featherweight belt to a towering Mexican foe, Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs), in a 12-round championship bout at the Alomodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Yap, who along with her husband Baba supported Magsayo early in his career, said she hopes that the 27-year-old fighter will bounce back when he fights again in December.

“I always believe that Mark is destined to be someone greater,” said Yap.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She added that Magsayo should still hold his head high for having represented Tagbilaran City at the international stage.

“When he was introduced in Texas, he used his address na Tagbilaran City, Bohol so he has raised the city into the international stage,” Yap said.

Following his defeat, Magsayo apologized to his fans for failing to defend his title which he got from Gary Russell, Jr. in January.

“Apologies to all and thank you for all the support. We will come back and I will work hard for it. Thank you,” Magsayo said in a statement.

Magsayo lost to Vargas via split decision.

Two judges scored the fight 115-112, 115-112 for Vargas while the other had Magsayo winning, 114-113.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Magsayo knocked Vargas down in the ninth round but it was not enough to get ahead in the scorecards.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Vargas used his reach advantage and jabs to keep Magsayo from setting up his combinations. (rt)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholana wins gold, sets record in SEA Games

Boholana weightlifter Vanessa Sarno bagged a gold medal at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, further solidifying her status…

Boholano on track to be 2nd full-blooded Filipino in NFL

A 23-year-old Bohol native has inched closer to realizing his dream of becoming the second full-blooded Filipino in the National…

Bohol’s Magsayo signs with Pacquiao’s MP Promotions; US fights ahead

Boxing superstardom is up for grabs for Bohol’s fighting pride Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo who is set to again take his…

Boholanos join the world in mourning Kobe Bryant’s death

The star that once was Kobe Bryant shined so brightly with his exploits so far-reaching that his sudden death from…

Boholano cager makes it to the PBA

Boholano cager Dexter Zamora has been drafted by NorthPort Batang Pier, making him only the fourth Bohol native to play…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply