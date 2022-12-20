Tagbilaran’s Vitor retains WBO title

21 hours ago
NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Tagbilaran City Government has been supporting local athletes ever since Former Mayor Baba Yap assumed office. To date, City Mayor Jane Yap is set to continue the legacy. 

Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo received overwhelming support from the City Government during his last fight and we were not disappointed, he retained his WBC (World Boxing Council) Title against Gary Allen Russel. And before the year ends, another Tagbilaranon athlete raised our spirits, Virgel Vitor destroyed South Korean Dong Kwan Lee in his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title defense in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon VIII” on December 8, 2022, at the Calape Coliseum in Calape, Bohol. Vitor knocked out Lee with a left hook in the second round of the bout.

Vitor logged his seventh straight win and improved to 20-2 with 13 knockouts, while the 30-year-old Lee fell to 16-3-2 with seven knockouts. PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot believes that Vitor is ready for bigger fights. City Mayor Jane Yap and the rest of the City Government committed to supporting the boxing journey of Vitor.

