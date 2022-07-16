Man falls off makeshift bridge, drowns in Carmen river

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Man falls off makeshift bridge, drowns in Carmen river

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 50-year-old man believed to have fallen off a makeshift bamboo bridge drowned in a river in Carmen town.

Staff Sgt. Alberto Cabahug of the Carmen Police Station said the remains of Paterno Gumunit, a resident of Barangay Villa Arcayo, was found by his neighbors in a river in the same village on Friday afternoon.

 “Nig uli ani niya mo agi ni siya og kawayan na tulay tabok sa suba. Dunay posibilidad na nadakin-as ni siya mao tong nahagbong,” said Cabahug.

Gumunit was last seen in a drinking session at a nearby village on July 9.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, the victim who was living alone was only reported missing by his sister Melissa Calape on Friday morning.

“Ang iyahang igsuon giadto sa iyang bay kay dugay-dugay na wa makit-an. Ganihang buntag sila nakahukom na ilang pangitaon kauban ang mga silingan,” said Cabahug.

The town’s municipal health officer, Dr. Sheila Sumatra noted that cause of death was drowning.

She also did not find any indications of foul play behind Gumunit’s death. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man dies after motorcycle slams into parked van in Dauis

A man died after his motorcycle slammed into a minivan parked roadside along a national highway in Dauis town. The…

Man critically hurt in Guindulman highway shooting

A man who had just attended at the inauguration of local officials in Guindulman was critically injured after he was…

Bohol PNP seized 17 firearms amid gun ban, says spox

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has recorded a total of 14 election gun ban violations in the province during…

LTO relents, delivers license plates to Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Under an intense public barrage of criticism…

17 ‘Odette’-hit LGUs in Bohol, Cebu get rice from Japan gov’t

CEBU CITY – Seventeen localities in Cebu and Bohol provinces that were hit by Typhoon Odette last December benefitted from the…

Massive vote buying mars campaign period

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Massive vote-buying marred the campaign period of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply