Bohol gov’t to hold first in-person Sandugo Job Fair

The Provincial Government of Bohol will hold next week the Sandugo Job Fair 2022, the Capitol’s first in-person job fair since the pandemic started two years ago.

Vilma Yorong, chief of the Bohol Employment and Placement Office (BEPO), said the job fair which is among the highlight activities of the month-long Sandugo Festival, will be joined by 20 local companies and 15 overseas employment agencies.

The daylong event will be held at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City on July 28.

However, Yorong said they have yet to determine the full lineup of job openings to be offered by the participating firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dili pa lang nato mahatag kung unsa ang mga job vacancies nila kay ongoing pa atong processing karon kay naa pa man tay mga policies and guidelines na hilanglan e-comply sa atong mga recruitment agencies,” said Yorong.

The job fair will be conducted by the BEPO and the labor department’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Overseas Welfare Workers Administration.

According to Yorong, they are expecting to draw around 500 job seekers based on their previous face-to-face job fairs before 2020.

Yorong noted that more local companies will be joining the job fair to cater to first-time job seekers who have just graduated.

“Mas daghan ang local para e-cater pud nato especially ang atong fresh graduates kay kasagaran overseas nato na job placement maghinanglan og job experience,” Yorong said.

Meanwhile, the overseas recruitment agencies invited to join the event were those that have shown a track record of having provided employment to Boholanos during the previous job fairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Og simbako og naay problema, at least naka suway na pud ta og partner nila sa previous na job fairs,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants need to bring their “comprehensive” resumes, employment and training certificates, 2×2 photo, NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) or police clearance, and diploma or transcript of records.

Overseas applicants need also to present their passports.

Yorong advised applicants to bring at least five copies of all the requirements in case they will submit these to multiple employers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Yorong, further details on the job fair will be posted on their Facebook page, JobStart Bohol.

The updates will include the participating companies and recruitment agencies and the job vacancies. (RT)