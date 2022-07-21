No deadline extension for voter registration, says Tagbilaran Comelec officer

There will be no deadline extension for the voter registration conducted ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections which will be held in December, a local Commission on Election (Comelec) official said.

According to Tagbilaran City Election Officer Atty. Roco Lamanilao, interested registrants may file their application only until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“Kung madayon ang election, wala nay extension kay mo sunod na man ang preparation for the polls,” said Lamanilao.

He urged the public to not wait for the last day of the registration period which usually draws large crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Amo gyung gi-awhag na dili na magpa-last day kay og last day na daghan kaayo ang mag punsisok,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Comelec has yet to get the exact number of persons who registered since July 4.

Lamanilao said that they will still have to segregate their data considering that some of their clients only transferred their registration or made corrections to their files.

“Dili pa mi maka hatag og exact figure kay wa pa namo ma consolidate. Lahi man gud ang ihap sa SK ug sa regular. Ug naa puy uban na igo ra corrections or transfer ra sa ilang registration,” said Lamanilao.

The election officer noted that an extension for the registration period may only be possible if the election itself will be postponed.

There are several measures both in the House of Representatives and the Senate seeking the suspension of the barangay and SK elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those pushing for the postponement are Senator Francis Escudero and Senator Jinggoy Estrada who both cited the persisting COVID-19 pandemic as reason for the deferment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the SK and barangay elections are slated on December 5. (R. Tutas)