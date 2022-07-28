Bohol to send rescue team to quake-hit Abra, Ilocos region

The Provincial Government of Bohol will be sending a team of emergency responders to Abra and the Ilocos region in the aftermath of the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that jolted northern Philippines on Wednesday.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio said Gov. Aris Aumentado ordered the creation of the response team after the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) 7 requested for assistance from local government units.

“Nangayo sila og augmentation of resources para sa areas didto sa Abra tungod ug Ilocos Region. After sa ilang tawag gi relay dayon nato ni Gov. Aris unya iyang tubag dayon is magpadala ta og team,” said Damalerio.

The PDDRMO has so far formed an eight-man team which is now ready for deployment.

The team comprises personnel from the TaRSIER 117 who are capable of conducting surface and water rescues.

Damalerio added that team will also take with it various rescue equipment such as extrication devices.

However, Damalerio said they are still awaiting the go-signal from the OCD to send the team at the staging area in Cebu City.

From there, the team will reportedly be flown to the Ilocos Region via a C-130 aircraft.

“Mao pa nay atong gipaabot ilang go signal pero naka-relay na ta nila na ready na ang atong team,” said Damalerio.

The team from Bohol are expected to be deployed in the worst hit areas which require immediate assistance.

According to Damalerio, the PDRRMO has also called on the Municipal MDRRMOs to send personnel but so far, none have responded as of Thursday morning.

He said the number of emergency responders could still increase before the team’s deployment. (A. Doydora)