Yap eyes pay-parking areas in Tagbilaran

August 11, 2022
August 11, 2022

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said that the local government will look into the possibility of establishing pay-parking areas in the city in a bid to decongest streets and generate additional revenues.

According to Yap, cars parked along the streets have been contributing to bottlenecks in the city.

“Lapad na tayo kaayo og mga kalsada pero gihimong parkingan. Og ato pung e-tow masuko,” said Yap.

The neophyte chief executive noted that they will look for empty government lots which may be used as the facility’s site.

“In Metro Manila, in Cebu, naa silay mga pay parking areas. So naay government lots na bakanti unya gihuimuan nila og public parking,” she added.

Meanwhile, the city is also planning to implement a truck ban in the city during work hours.

Yap noted that they are considering implementing it from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Atong gipa-review ganina sa SP (Sangguniang Panlalawigan ang truck ban. Kadtong mga six-wheelers, dapat naa ray certain time kung kanus-a sila makasud sa city,” she said.

Earlier, City Traffic Management Office supervisor Tony Samante raised anew the idea of following a one-way traffic loop system to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

However, the initiative did not materialize due to the opposition of tricycle groups. (RT)

