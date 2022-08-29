Collection of fees from telcos for Tagbilaran cell sites proposed

Topic |  
August 29, 2022
August 29, 2022

Collection of fees from telcos for Tagbilaran cell sites proposed

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Tagbilaran City Councilor Fausto “Pepot” Budlong has proposed an ordinance that would allow the government to collect fees from telecommunications firms for cellular sites erected within the city.

According to Budlong, proposed ordinance “Imposing Regulatory Fee on Cellsites in the City of Tagbilaran” was approved in its first reading on Friday last week.

“Ang syudad wa gyud makakuha og buwis aning mga cell towers kay wa man tay ordinansa so atong gi gam-an para pud ang mga nag operate anang mga cell site atong ma buwisan kay dako baya pud na og income sila,” said Budlong.

The initiative is expected to yield an estimated P3.7 million annually for the city.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Budlong he plans to collect an annual fee of P60,000 from the telecom networks for each of their cellular towers.

He estimated that there are around 60 cell sites in the city.

According to Budlong, the City Council is set to invite representatives from telecommunications firms to discuss the proposed ordinance.

A public hearing on the matter is tentatively set for September 14.

“By tomorrow, mo send out na ta og mga invitation sa Globe, Smart and other platers kay mag public hearing na ta,” said Budlong. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bid to privatize Bohol Panglao airport’s O&M revived

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will once again open the bidding for the Bohol Panglao International Airport’s (BPIA) operation and…

P32-million regional evac center to rise in Buenavista

A P32-million Regional Evacuation Center which will cater to multiple towns and is expected to be the largest of its…

Aris set to discuss Bohol-Cebu, Bohol-Leyte bridges with BBM

Governor Aris Aumentado is set to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. the planned construction of bridges connecting Bohol to…

P5,000 cash aid for “Odette” victims to be release by September

Families which have not yet received the P5,000 cash assistance for victims of Typhoon “Odette” will get the government financial…

DPWH awaits P50-million fund for repair of eroded approaches of Makapiko Bridge

The Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) Third Engineering District has requested for funding from its central office for…

Tourist arrivals in Bohol surge by 51%

Tourist arrivals in Bohol surged by 52 percent in the first half of the year, marking a steady recovery of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply